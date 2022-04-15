APD responds to 4 incidents of violence within 30 minutes, 2-block radius of each other

Amarillo Police Department responded to several domestic violence calls and an individual opening fire at a residence Thursday. While each of these incidents were within a two-block radius of each other, officers found all three calls to be separate incidents.

At 9:27 p.m., APD officers responded to a physical assault call in the 200 block of north Jefferson Street. Officers found the incident to be a domestic assault at a residence. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect was identified, and a report was made.

While responding to this call, at 9:33 p.m., APD was dispatched to respond to another domestic violence incident on 600 block of northwest 3rd Avenue. The call indicated a possible hit and run, with shots being fired.

Officers were told that the male suspect intentionally struck the victim's vehicle with his. While leaving the scene of the assault, the suspect began firing shots at the victim, striking the vehicle that she was in. The suspect was identified but was unable to be located. A report was made on this incident.

At 9:34 p.m., a third call came in from the 700 block of northwest 4th Avenue on a possible assault and vandalism of a vehicle. Officers determined the incident to be a domestic argument, which included vandalism to a vehicle. All involved parties were still on the scene when officers arrived. APD investigated the incident, and a report was made on the domestic argument. Darren Lee Jones was arrested on charges for criminal mischief, causing damage to the other party’s vehicle, and he was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

While out on these incidents, at 9:54 p.m., officers heard multiple shots being fired within a very close vicinity. Officers reported to have seen multiple people in the area ducking and running. The APD officers moved toward the sound of the gunshots in the 200 block of north Jefferson Street, where they saw the muzzle flash of a gun in the darkness.

APD approached area of possible gunshots on foot and could see a male suspect armed with a semiautomatic rifle in front of a residence. The man continued to shoot as officers approached but stopped as they identified themselves. The suspect then lowered the rifle and walked around the side of the residence to discard the weapon.

Officers safely took the male suspect into custody and identified him as Tommy Ray Johnson, 36. He was arrested on charges for aggravated assault on a public servant, tampering with evidence, and discharging a firearm in a municipality. Johnson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Officers collected more than 40 spent shell casings from the scene.

