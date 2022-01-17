APD says man believed to have been struck by vehicle was actually shooting victim

Jan. 16—The man shot near Montgomery and Morningside around 2 a.m. Sunday morning was actually the same person believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle less than a half mile away on Jefferson, the Albuquerque Police Department said in an update.

The department in a news release issued shortly after 3 a.m. had initially said one person had been shot and killed and a pedestrian had been struck and killed by a vehicle a short distance away.

Authorities issued the clarification late Sunday morning.

"Initial calls to 911 indicated a vehicle may have struck a pedestrian in the same area, near 4055 Montgomery Blvd. N.E.," said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman. "However, the victim in the street was found to have a gunshot wound, and investigators concluded he was the victim of the shooting at a nearby dwelling.

Gallegos said the shooting investigation began when a man called 911 at around 1:38 a.m. to report that he had shot at a someone who was attempting to steal tools at 4055 Montgomery NE.

"The caller stated he fired shots during the interaction and the man fled the scene," Gallegos added. "The man was later found in the middle of Montgomery Blvd." He said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gallegos said there was actually no crash.

"Callers assumed a vehicle must have hit the man, but nobody saw that," he said. "Once rescue turned him over, they found the gunshot wound, and determined he was the victim from the shooting."

Gallegos said detectives are working with the District Attorney's Office as they continue to investigate the shooting.

