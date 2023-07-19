APD says man in critical condition after SWAT standoff

Jul. 18—Saying he wanted to be transparent, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina on Monday released police video and details of a SWAT standoff that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries after the man set fire to house he was holed up in on Monday morning. Police don't know if the man will survive. "The reason we wanted to have this update was in the interest of transparency to show to the public and make sure there's an understanding as to what occurred," Medina said at a Monday afternoon news conference. Albuquerque police were called around 8 a.m. Monday to the 7300 Boxwood NE on a domestic violence call. A man who had been released from the Metropolitan Detention Center the day before was in a domestic dispute where he choked his mother and also fought with his sister, Medina said. The police chief said the women left the house and a SWAT standoff ensued before Stiven Katicic, 34, was taken into custody. He suffered from smoke inhalation because of the fire. He was taken to a local hospital where he was intubated. Medina said police didn't know if Katicic he would survive. Police released video Monday of a robot with a camera inside the home, which police had sent in somehow. The video shows the suspect holding a towel or cloth around a corner in front of camera that is on fire, before putting it out. The video also shows that house filled with smoke within minutes. He said police didn't shoot any munitions into the house. Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said that police had been aware that Katicic had started fires before and had alerted Albuquerque Fire Rescue. He said they responded within minutes of Katicic starting the fire. Police officials said their response on Monday was affected by a deadly fire set by SWAT officers about a year ago. During that incident, a smoke canister spray can was thrown by law enforcement officers into a home in Albuquerque during a SWAT standoff. It torched the building and a 15-year-old, Brett Rosenau, died of smoke inhalation. Albuquerque police Deputy Chief Mike Smathers said that for the last year the SWAT team has increased how much it trains with Albuquerque Fire Rescue and tactical officers now have better access to fire-fighting tools. "I can assure you that each member of the team is real attentive to paying attention to any signs of fire," Smathers said. Albuquerque police are currently nearing the end of a decade-long reform effort, brought on after the Department of Justice that determined in 2014 that Albuquerque police had a pattern of excessive force, which included police shootings. The SWAT team was one of several aspects of the department that were signaled out by the DOJ, and required to complete specific reforms.