APD says person was killed in early morning shooting in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police say a shooting turned deadly early Saturday morning.

Police say they are actively investigating two different scenes where a person was reported shot on Saturday.

The first location police responded to was the 1000 block of Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta. Just a few minutes later, officers responded to another report of a person shot at a Quiktrip just a few miles away on Howell Mill Road.

Police confirmed that the two calls were related.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is live on the scene in northwest Atlanta and will bring you the latest on Channel 2 News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: