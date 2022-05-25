APD: Search warrants result in child pornography arrest, seizure of 21 chickens

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a child pornography investigation which led to an arrest and discovery of a possible cock fighting operation.

According to a news release, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Amarillo Police Department Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Johnson for a possible incident of possession/distribution of child pornography. Mauricio Villanueva, 19, was arrested on the scene. He faces nine counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Amarillo Police Department

While officers were on the scene collecting evidence, they also found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation. The detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were contacted, and a search warrant was drafted for that location to search for more evidence relating to that operation, police said.

During their search, the Violent Crimes Unit seized more than $1,200 in proceeds relating to cock fighting and numerous boxes of equipment used for cock fighting, including the metal claws often used. Officers also collected multiple containers with different antibiotics, drugs and medications known to be used on roosters and chickens that are used for this type of animal fighting/cruelty.

Animal Management and Welfare responded, coming out to take possession of 21 roosters and hens, which were also found at the location. No arrests were made in relation to this incident at this time, police said.

Both investigations are still ongoing by the APD's Special Victims Unit and the Violent Crimes unit.

