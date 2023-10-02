APD searches for suspects in Sunday morning shooting resulting in one man injured

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Bell Street that left one person injured with what was believed to be a non-fatal wound.

According to an APD news release, on Oct. 1, at 4:03 a.m. officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 1500 block of Bell Street.

When officers arrived, they found several unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes, and learned of one male victim en-route to a local hospital with reports of a gunshot wound.

Officers then located the male victim, age 22, whose name has not been released, at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There, officers learned the injured man had a brief confrontation with several suspects in the parking lot of a local establishment before he was shot.

One male suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and a colorful beanie carrying a pistol and another suspect is described as wearing a gray jacket carrying an AR pistol with a green laser light. The suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle. Violent Crimes Detectives are assigned the investigation. If you have any information on this crime, please call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous, tips can also be made online at www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigate shooting on Bell Street