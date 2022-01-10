The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a Jan. 9 shooting.

Amarillo Police Department

APD officers were called to a parking lot in the 1000 block of southeast 10th Avenue at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 9 in response to a shooting.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, had been shot in the upper body and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described by witnesses as a white Dodge Charger, was later located in the 4000 block of northeast 26th Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect vehicle was occupied by a white female and two black males.

Sydney Short, 19, and Javonne Demontre Mayes, 18, were later arrested and taken to the Potter County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The third suspect involved in the shooting has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD searches for third suspect involved in shooting Jan. 9