APD searching for man who robbed Northwest Atlanta gas station
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a food mart Saturday morning.
Police say just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the Quality Food Mart located at 1217 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta regarding a business robbery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During the course of the investigation, police learned from the store clerk that an unidentified man entered the business, showed a gun, and pointed it at the clerk.
The clerk told officials the suspect emptied out the cash register and took several other items of value before fleeing from the location on a bicycle.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star named in lawsuit as butler claims he was assaulted on set
Man dead after being shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at cars, officers
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: