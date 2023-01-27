APD searching for people who might have seen fight that led to 13-year-old’s death near skating rink

Atlanta police are searching for people seen on surveillance video in an effort to learn what happened to a 13-year-old murdered near a skating rink.

Deshon DuBose was shot in the parking lot of Cascade Family Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday night. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.

Investigators are now searching for people who were either involved in a fight or saw the fight just before DuBose’s death.

Surveillance video shows a large group of people involved in a fight in the street. From another angle, another person can be seen running away with a gun in his hand.

Police have also released images of several people inside Cascade Family Skating.

They have not identified the people seen in the video or images as suspects or persons of interest. They only say they are want to speak with them.

Anyone who recognizes anyone in the video should contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

