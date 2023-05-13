APD searching for suspects in a gold Toyota Camry after man shot in southeast Atlanta
Atlanta police are searching for suspects who they said shot a victim near the 2400 block of Forrest Park Road on Saturday.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 2497 Forrest Park Road after reports of a person shot. When at the location, police located a man who had been shot multiple times.
According to police, the man was shot by suspects in a gold Toyota Camry shortly after an argument with an unknown woman.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The suspects have not been identified. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police.
