APD searching for suspects in a gold Toyota Camry after man shot in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for suspects who they said shot a victim near the 2400 block of Forrest Park Road on Saturday.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 2497 Forrest Park Road after reports of a person shot. When at the location, police located a man who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, the man was shot by suspects in a gold Toyota Camry shortly after an argument with an unknown woman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The suspects have not been identified. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police.

