APD seeking 4 people for questioning in shooting death

Feb. 2—ANDERSON — Anderson police are seeking four individuals as persons of interest in the shooting death of Rishon Reeves-Linley.

Detectives are seeking the following persons of interest: Robert Tapscott, 34; Tina Ellis-Sanquenetti, 46; Angela Claybaugh, 43; and Amber Shelton, 41.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the police department, the four are evading contact and impeding the completion of the investigation.

"They were either informed or witnessed the shooting," McKnight said Friday. "They were either there or a witness."

He said three of the four people being sought have active warrants for their arrest.

This week, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 24 death of Reeves-Linley, 30, in the 2000 block of Pearl Street.

Cyrstin C. Walker, 30, 100 block of East 77th Street, was charged on a count of murder.

Her boyfriend, Isaiah L. Crawford, 19, Wilkinson, has been charged with felony counts of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a handgun.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Claybaugh was in the kitchen cooking at the time of the incident and Shelton was at the residence.

A witness told police that the two women were probably there because of their relationship with Reeves-Linley.

Court records indicate that a witnesses told Walker that an underage girl had sex with Reeves-Linley at a local motel.

During an interview Walker told police she was upset with Reeves-Linley but initially denied ever going to the Pearl Street address.

After being confronted by evidence gathered by police, Walker admitted to going to the Pearl Street address with Crawford and confronted Reeves-Linley.

Crawford said as he was in the car and witnessed Walker firing one shot. He also believed Reeves-Linley might have been armed with a handgun but didn't fire any shots.

Police found a shell casing outside the apartment and a round inside the residence.

Anyone with information can contact detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

