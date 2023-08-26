APD seeking help in Camnik Campbell murder investigation

A year after Camnik Eugene Campbell's murder, the Austin Police is seeking the community's help to find who killed the man near the Barton Springs Pool.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact Austin Homicide detectives at 512-974-8477 or via email, homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line is 512-472-8477 or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

On Aug. 25, 2022, officers found Campbell near Barton Springs. He had been shot.

More: 27-year-old man found slain in shooting near Barton Springs Pool, Austin police say

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 1 year after Camnik Campbell murder, no arrests or suspects