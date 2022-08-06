APD seeking help finding suspect involved in shooting of toddler
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that they say shot a toddler, leaving him hospitalized.
The vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza with an unknown license plate, police say.
Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia Optima began following them.
Police are still investigating the incident.
