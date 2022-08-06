APD seeking help finding suspect involved in shooting of toddler

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that they say shot a toddler, leaving him hospitalized.

The vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza with an unknown license plate, police say.

Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia Optima began following them.

Police are still investigating the incident.

