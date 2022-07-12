APD seeking identity of suspects in wallet thefts

Jul. 11—Athens Police Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell said investigators are trying to identify the two people in these photographs. They are suspects in the theft of wallets.

"The suspects operate as a team. One distracts, while the other steals the wallet from the victim's purse," he said.

Fussell said the suspects are allegedly using the stolen credit cards from the wallets to purchase prepaid Visa cards.

Anyone with information can call Athens Police at (256) 233-8700 or email Fussell at Kfussell@athensal.us.