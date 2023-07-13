APD seeking second person of interest in homicide investigation

Jul. 13—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department have identified a second person of interest in the homicide investigation of the death of a 41-year-old man.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Thursday officers are wanting information on the whereabouts of Demarcus S. Davis, 30.

Shortly after the death of Timothy E. Kates, the police started to search for Roger Rodriguez, 38, in connection with the incident that happened on June 27.

Officers were dispatched at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of West 13th Street for a report of a deceased male in the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Kates dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

McKnight said no arrests have been made but police are asking assistance from the public to locate Rodriguez and Davis.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or through Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

