APD seeking suspect in Monday morning armed robbery of Dollar General

Police on Monday were investigating an armed robbery of a Dollar General store in west Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an armed man entered the store located at 403 South Western St. about 11:20 a.m. Monday and pointed a gun at the store clerk, demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, heading east on foot. Police reported no injuries in the incident.

Police by Monday afternoon had not identified the robber, but identified the suspect as a Black male who is about 5’3” who was wearing all black clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD seeking suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General