APD seeking suspect in shooting at May Park

Oct. 5—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile at May Park on Monday.

The juvenile who was shot appeared to be a bystander, Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the department, said Tuesday.

He said detectives reviewed park video surveillance footage that showed 8 to 10 people were at the park at the time of the incident.

There was a dispute between two people and the suspect, also a juvenile, fired a shot that struck the 13-year-old male in the leg, according to McKnight.

He said a search warrant was obtained for the suspect's residence, but he has not been apprehended.

McKnight said the wounded teenager underwent successful surgery at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to be released this week.

Police responded at 6:33 p.m. on a report of multiple gunshots being fired at the park near the intersection of Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers located a 13-year-old male at the park who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The Criminal Investigations Division is following up on several leads and is contacting witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.