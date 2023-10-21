APD seeks community info on shooting death of Toombs-Reed

The Amarillo Police Department's (APD) Homicide Unit is seeking information from the community to help with the unsolved killing of Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed, who died earlier this year on Jan. 26 from a gunshot wound.

As stated in an APD news release, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street during the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26, on reports of a neighbor hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, APD officials found Toombs-Reed in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, where he later died due to his injuries.

"We are currently looking for any information on the vehicle or if anyone has talked about the case or if anyone knows any information about who was involved," APD Homicide Unit commander Lt. James Clements said.

APD detectives determined through video evidence, provided from a nearby home, that the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m., and they are looking for multiple suspects involved in Toombs-Reed's death, as multiple suspects are seen exiting the vehicle after Toombs-Reed was shot.

Clements said that due to the quality of the video and the incident occurring at night, visibility of the suspects' vehicle is low. With this in mind, APD has determined the suspects' vehicle to be a four-door Chevrolet Impala, with stock tires. The vehicle is believed to be a lighter color, such as silver or gray, with color possibilities also including a pewter or beige color.

Clements assures community members, who believe their recollection may not be the greatest with the shooting originally occurring in January, that any and all information is valuable and looked into by police, no matter the time frame.

"All the information that we receive is always important information. Whether you think it's important or not, any information we get, we look into, no matter the time frame, whether it was reported months ago or recently. What we want the public to know is that any relevant information is valuable to us, whether you think it is or not," Clements said.

The officer said that they are currently seeking tips on the vehicle or individuals driving similar vehicles and any rumors about those involved or tips on individuals talking about the case.

Clements stated that the shooting was not random and that the case indicates Toombs-Reed knew his shooters; however, the relation of whether the shooter personally knew the deceased has yet to be determined.

"Amarillo is a small enough community that we strongly feel people know about this, but that they might be afraid to come forward with the information due to an invisible 'code'. ... we want them to understand that this is a man that lost his life, this is a man that has family, a man that has children, so we will continue to look for justice for this man because he deserves it and so does his family," Clements said.

APD asks that anyone with information on the case or the possible vehicle to reach out with the information. Individuals with potential information are urged to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 , go online to their website at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips. All tips are anonymous. Tips that lead to solving the case are eligible for a monetary reward.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD asks community for tips on shooting death of Toombs-Reed