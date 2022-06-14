APD seeks help identifying cars in security footage

Jun. 14—Albuquerque police on Monday night released video that shows a young person running from three adults.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said the video appears to show a juvenile running in fear for their safety from a group of adults.

Video, taken from a security system, shows a car pull over and someone get out while being chased by three people.

"I have to go home to my parents," the person being chased says at one point.

"I get it, I'm sorry," he or she says later.

Police are looking for both vehicles involved. One is a hatchback or small SUV that is either red or orange. The other is a 1990s model black BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.

View the footage here.