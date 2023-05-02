APD seizes drugs following domestic

May 2—ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department seized nearly 2 pounds of meth off the streets over the weekend during a response to a domestic situation on May Court.

According to court records, 33-year-old Kirk King got into a "physical argument" with his girlfriend at around 7:10 p.m on Saturday. When Ashland units arrived, they found King walking through a yard nearby, records show.

Police caught up to King and noticed a cut on his hand. Records show he told officers he cut it on a porch rail. During a pat-down, police found a large amount of cash in his pocket, records show.

Officers retraced King's steps and found a backpack containing 1.85 pounds of meth, 14 ounces of weed and an ounce of mushrooms, records show.

Also inside the backpack, police found a paper with King's name on it, according to police.

King has been charged with second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, first-offense trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of weed and first-offense trafficking in mushrooms.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Ashland Police said the investigation is still continuing with the aid of the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.