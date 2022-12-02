APD stepping up patrol ahead of SEC Championship Game

Atlanta police are spread out across the city and stepping up patrols ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in downtown Atlanta where the Atlanta Police Department says they have a plan in place to keep everyone safe.

In recent weeks, violence has increased across the city of Atlanta.

“We shouldn’t let something like that prevent us from coming to the city and enjoying everything that the city has to offer,” said Atlanta Police Department Chief Andrew Senzer.

As investigators continue to search for the shooters accused of killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson near Atlantic Station last Saturday,

Atlanta police have this message for any criminal looking to cause havoc in the city.

“You’re going to see a really strong contingency of Atlanta police officers both on duty and off duty. We also have an administrative detail that’s going to be put out in the street as well. So there’s going to be a lot of police officers around and that should be comforting to everybody except the criminal element,” said Senzer.

The increased police presence will not only be in and around Atlantic Station, but you can also expect to see additional patrols in the downtown area.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of college football fans will descend on Mercedes Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship Game.

“Our approach this weekend is to make people feel safe,” said Senzer.

Police say the teenagers who are committing gun violence are usually armed with guns that have been stolen out of cars.

“We implore people to not store your firearms in your vehicles. I mean, if you know you (are) to be going someplace where you can take your firearm, either don’t bring your firearm with you, or at least have a container that’s secured to a hard point in your vehicle that makes it harder for someone to retrieve a firearm,” said Senzer.

The Atlanta City Council is now discussing a curfew for teenagers and children.

Members are expected to discuss the specifics at next week’s meeting.

