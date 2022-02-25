APD: Student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School

Feb. 25—A shooting near West Mesa High School Friday morning has left one student dead.

Albuquerque Police Department officials said the suspect, believed to be another juvenile, is still on the loose. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it was unclear if the suspect is a student at West Mesa High School.

Authorities said the shooting apparently happened during an off-campus altercation between two individuals.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Police Chief Harold Medina said during a news conference outside the school. "We will pray for them." He added that they hope to have someone in custody soon.

Gallegos said the shooting happened east of the football field, "quite a distance from any buildings" but just across the street from the campus.

"We're still working to identify the suspect," he added.

Emotional students comforted one another outside of the area roped off by yellow police tape as officers worked the crime scene. One girl sobbed into her hand as a boy hugged her.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said that while the shooting didn't happen on the campus itself it was "very nearby."

She stressed that the campus has been "completely secured."

"This isn't anything like an active shooter," she added.

The shooting prompted school officials to institute a shelter in place, but Armenta said that's about to be lifted and parents will soon be able to pick up their kids.

She said parents should head west from Fortuna, exiting east on Glenrio. Armenta asked for parents picking up their kids to be patient, noting that the release could take awhile.

"Students who drove will be allowed to leave in their vehicles unless they parked in the lot on 64th Street," Armenta said.