APD: Suspect arrested in connection to 2 aggravated robberies Thursday night

A man was arrested after two armed robberies were reported Thursday night, the Amarillo Police Department said Friday.

According to a news release, at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Amarillo officers were called to the Dollar General at 3412 S. Georgia St. on reports of a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a black man wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana on his face, reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then left the scene in what was described to officers as a maroon sedan. No injuries were reported from this case.

While officers were investigating this incident, a call of another armed robbery came in from the Sonic Drive-In at 1714 S. Western St. at 9:23 p.m. The suspect, matching the description from the previous robbery, entered the business and pulled a gun on employees, police said. The suspect demanded money and then left the scene.

Through their investigation, police determined that the suspect was Shane Ray Bursie, 35. Officers went to his residence in the 200 block of north Kentucky Street. Bursie was located, along with evidence linking him to the robberies. He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest suspect linked to two robberies at gunpoint