APD: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man at Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they responded to 294 Deering Road NW around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the victim was between the age of 25 and 30 years old and did not live at The Atlantic Loring Apartment Complex.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew one another and had an argument resulting in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time police are actively searching for a Silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Atlanta police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: