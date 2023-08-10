APD: Suspect shot, killled after ramming his vehicle into patrol cars in alley

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting during a pursuit that left a man dead Wednesday night.

About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Amarillo officers arrived at the 1600 block of SW 48 for a reported domestic call. Police said officers had been out earlier in the evening at the same residence, but the suspect was not present at the time.

A woman at the scene was told to call police if the suspect came back and she needed assistance. Officers were told the suspect was in the south alley. The officers approached, and they boxed in the male suspect's vehicle in at the location.

The suspect backed his vehicle into one patrol car and a dumpster, almost running over the patrol unit with an officer inside the patrol car, police said. The suspect then began driving his vehicle forward at the second officer and his patrol car, ramming the it into a shed and fence.

An officer then fired at the suspect. Life saving measures were taken by the officers until fire and EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and had life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Next of kin was notified, and the man was identified as Daniel M. Smith, 39.

The homicide unit and CSI were on the scene investigating the incident; no further information is yet available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting during pursuit