APD: Suspect steals car from Atlanta airport, caught with tools to break into more

A 23-year-old faces multiple charges after police said he was caught with tools to break into vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 6, Atlanta investigators were called to Joseph E Boone Boulevard to help Georgia State Patrol with a suspect.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Deon Knight, was arrested after he tried to run away from troopers in a black 2021 Dodge Ram that was reported stolen from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport the day before.

TRENDING STORIES:

When investigators arrived and begin searching the stolen car, officials reportedly found several tools to commit the crimes of auto theft and theft from auto including a window punch, 24 blank key fobs, and a key programmer.

Authorities said they found two handguns and a wallet. One of those guns and the wallet were stolen from a white Dodge Charger on 2283 Baker Road earlier that same day. The address appears to be of the Salem Bible Church.

Video captured Knight circling the parking lot on Baker Road, getting out, and ravishing through the Dodge Charger.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Knight was later arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of tools to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, entering auto and theft by taking.

He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: