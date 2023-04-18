APD: Suspect turns himself in for deadly shooting of 51-year-old outside convenience store

Atlanta police said the suspect connected to the homicide outside of a convenience store on Metropolitan Parkway has turned himself in.

On April 3, Charlie Cooper self-surrendered to Fulton County Jail.

On March 28, officers were called to the Metro Quik Mart on Metropolitan Pkwy.

When they got to the scene, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot outside the convenience store. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was seen outside the business arguing with another man dressed in all white with blue shoes.

That argument escalated into a shooting.

Police said Cooper is facing charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

