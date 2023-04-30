APD: Suspected burglars cut off electricity before breaking into Atlanta home
Police say burglars are now going to great lengths to break into homes and steal residents’ personal items.
It all happened on April 14, between the hours of 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The Atlanta Police Department said the suspects broke into a home by shattering a window and then cutting off the home’s power.
Once the suspects got inside, they reportedly took the victim’s jewelry including watches and cuff links. Police said a shotgun was also stolen.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or online.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
