APD targets Montgomery corridor

Apr. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are holding a two-month operation along Montgomery Boulevard after a spike of violent incidents at apartment complexes in the area.

Since Jan. 1, four people have been killed and others injured in multiple separate shooting incidents along Montgomery.

The homicides were clustered at complexes near Montgomery and Carlisle, but police say the operation will target the Montgomery corridor.

"Having a large police presence in an area that has recently seen violent crime spike, will without a doubt deter these incidents from occurring," Police Chief Harold Medina said.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the operation began March 27 and will go through May 22. So far, he said officers have made four felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests, issued 21 citations and conducted nearly 200 "periodic watches."

During the operation, the mobile command post will be set up in the area between Thursday and Sunday.

The department is also utilizing camera trailers and license plate readers while having officers patrol complexes in their vehicle and on foot.