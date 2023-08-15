APD: Taxi driver in serious condition after early morning shooting near Central Park

A taxi driver is in serious condition after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta officers were called to Central Park Place in northeast Atlanta around 2:23 a.m. in regard to a person shot.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man on the driver’s side of the car, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials did not say where the taxi driver was shot.

Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

