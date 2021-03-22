APD: toddler killed in 'tragic accident'
Mar. 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by his father in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.
Police said it appears to be a "tragic accident."
Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the boy's family was preparing to leave their home on the 11000 block of Linn Avenue NE at around noon when the child was struck.
The boy's mother was loading her other children and items into an SUV when her toddler at her side walked toward a truck the father was driving, according to Albuquerque police.
"When she went to him she saw the child get struck by the truck which was slowly pulling forward," Gallegos said in a news release from police.
The boy was knocked to the ground and run over by the truck. He suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
Gallegos said the investigation is ongoing but no arrests were made and no citations were given on Sunday.
"It appears to be a tragic accident," he said.