APD: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in San Jose neighborhood

Aug. 19—A man and a woman were found fatally shot Friday morning at a San Jose-area home in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department said a gun was found near the man and he is believed to have shot the woman, and then himself.

APD, in an evening update, identified the offender as John Chavez, 52, and victim as Isabel Sanchez, 48.

Del Greco said around 11:30 a.m., a relative found the pair dead inside a home in the 200 block of Romana SE, west of Broadway and Gibson, in the San Jose neighborhood. He said the family member called 911 and police arrived, finding both dead from gunshot wounds.

"Based on evidence on scene, we believe this was a murder-suicide," Del Greco said. He said one of the two was living at the home.

Del Greco said the investigation is ongoing.

He asked that anyone experiencing domestic violence contact the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center at (505) 243-2333.