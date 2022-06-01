APD: Two found dead in SW ABQ home

Jun. 1—Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after two people were found dead in a Southwest Albuquerque home late Tuesday, according to police.

Officer Daren DeAguero said officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 900 block of 8th SW.

"This was in reference to an individual discovering two subjects inside a residence deceased," DeAguero said in a news release. "A caller informed dispatch both individuals appeared to have been shot and were lifeless."