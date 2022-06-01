APD: Two found shot to death in Downtown ABQ home

Jun. 1—Two people were found shot to death in a home Tuesday night near Downtown Albuquerque.

So far there have been 49 homicides investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department in 2022 and 17 of them happened in May.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said around 10:30 p.m. a 911 caller reported that their parents had been shot.

She said police responded to a home in the 900 block of Eighth NW, north of Lomas. Inside they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Atkins gave no other details.

"Additional investigation is pending and this is an ongoing investigation," she said.