APD union launches campaign against DOJ oversight

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·5 min read

Apr. 27—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Officers' Association has launched a campaign urging the public to tell city leaders that "crime matters more" and that "they want to focus on the growing crime problem, instead of wasting millions of dollars on endless Department of Justice oversight."

The city has been under a settlement agreement with the DOJ after a federal investigation found in 2014 that officers had a pattern and practice of using excessive force and violating citizens' constitutional rights. The investigation was spurred by numerous shootings of people who did not seem to pose a threat. Many of those cases also resulted in high-dollar settlements from lawsuits.

The APOA's campaign cost $70,000 and involves billboards around the city and testimonials on TV, radio and social media from former Albuquerque Police Department officers "explaining how hard it is to just succeed," said Shaun Willoughby, the union's president.

The push includes providing an email template for people to tell leaders they believe in police reform and think APD has made progress but they are "tired of living in a city filled with murder, theft and violence."

"I'm urging you to fight for this city, stand up to the DOJ, and help us save the city we love, before it's too late," the template states.

The campaign comes about seven months before the mayoral election in which crime has already emerged as the biggest issue. Willoughby said the union has not yet considered who it's going to endorse.

Willoughby stressed that the union is not trying to get the city to end the reform process, but it is asking "for the city of Albuquerque to stand up and support Albuquerque police officers and support common sense reforms that allow our officers to succeed."

"We're talking about the bureaucracy of police officers being taken off the street because somebody that was not used force on said 'ow,' " Willoughby said. "And how that impacts this community, our ability to respond to the community and this community's ability to control crime. Your Albuquerque police officers are terrified that they will lose their job for simply doing their job and it's not fair."

In order for the reform process to come to an end, the city has to be in "full and effective compliance" with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement for two years. In the most recent report from the Independent Monitor, the city was at 100% primary compliance — which refers to the creation of policies; 91% secondary compliance — regarding training of officers; and 64% operational compliance — regarding whether officers and supervisors are acting according to procedures and being corrected when they don't.

Peter Simonson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and a member of the advocacy group APD Forward, said they have seen a lot of benefits of having the DOJ oversight over the past six years.

"We have a much better system for moderating interactions between law enforcement and people who are mentally ill, people who are living on the streets," Simonson said. "We now have a (SWAT) unit that is operating according to tactical plans, that is much more organized and professional than before the DOJ came to town. We now have a Use of Force policy that probably stands among the better, more rigorous policies in the country."

But, he said, more work is needed.

"The only unfortunate thing is that so far the department has failed to demonstrate that it can hold officers accountable when they violate internal policies and the union bears a portion of the blame for that...," Simonson added. "They have found ways to undermine various measures that are required under the consent decree and they have found ways to undermine accountability itself. This is just another example of that."

Much of Willoughby's ire seemed directed at the city attorneys — "you don't need enemies when you have friends like the city attorney" — who he said aren't supporting officers at the federal court hearings held periodically throughout the year.

"We believe that our community deserves better from this police department," he said. "We believe our community deserves better from this consent decree process."

The city attorneys who have been working on the reforms did not respond to questions, but Medina said in an interview on Monday that he was pushing back against the DOJ himself. He said Willoughby and union leaders are not always in the room so they might not see what's happening.

For example: in his last report, Independent Monitor James Ginger repeatedly brought up a case he said "bordered on sadistic" in which an officer could be seen on video shutting a vehicle door on a handcuffed suspect who was in the midst of a mental health crisis. Ginger criticized every level of APD for failing to identify this as a use of force and failing to discipline the officer for it.

Medina said he forwarded the case to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and was told there was no basis to charge the officer. He said he then sent that finding on to the DOJ "pushing back basically saying, 'the monitor says this, the DA's office says this, have DOJ criminal review it and if it's as bad as stated, and let's get this resolved.'"

He also said in 2018 the city gave officers "one of the best (compensation packages) we've had in years," and that police have been getting more new equipment than at any other time in his APD career.

Medina acknowledged that the Internal Affairs process is cumbersome and investigations take time and manpower away from the field. He said he's brought this up to the DOJ, is trying to find ways for it to be more efficient and is trying to hire civilian investigators to staff the IA division since few police officers want to take on that role.

However, Medina said everything takes time, and policy revisions in particular need to be reviewed by multiple parties before they can be implemented.

In any case, he said, the DOJ isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Whether it's me the chief, or somebody else is the chief or this mayor or another administration, they better understand they have to contend with DOJ and they can't terminate this," Medina said. "It's not a contract. It's a court order."

Journal staff writer Jessica Dyer contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

    A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder.

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • Thailand's prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule

    Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system. The capital, Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlors. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was among the first to be fined for the offense on Monday, when the rule took effect in Bangkok.

  • Elon Musk says pandemic supply-chain issues and a global microchip shortage resulted in 'insane difficulties' for Tesla

    "We've had some of the most difficult supply chain challenges that we've ever experienced in the life of Tesla," Musk said, citing the chip shortage.

  • Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states on Monday discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.

  • Delhi has cremated so many COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to fuel the funeral pyres

    India recorded more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking a world record for daily COVID-19 cases.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Here comes the pink moon! But will it actually be pink? And is it a 'supermoon'? Here's what to know.

    The final week of April will kick off with a full moon, known this month as the pink moon. Plus, it's a supermoon!

  • U.S. census hands more House seats to Republican strongholds Texas, Florida

    (Reuters) -Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will gain congressional seats based on new population data from the U.S. census, a shift that could boost Republican chances of recapturing the U.S. House of Representatives from Democrats in next year's midterm elections. The release of the data, delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sets the stage for a battle over redistricting that could reshape political power in Washington during the next decade.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90% cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fighting erupts in Myanmar; junta to 'consider' ASEAN plan

    The clash came as the junta said it would "positively" consider suggestions from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to end Myanmar's turmoil, that came out of a weekend meeting in Indonesia. Southeast Asian leaders said earlier they had reached a consensus with the junta on steps to end violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn scolded a reporter who asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like at the Oscars

    Yuh-Jung Youn made history becoming the first South Korean actress to take home an acting Oscar on Sunday.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Miami Private School’s Deranged Rule: Keep Vaccinated Teachers Away From Kids

    Google MapsA Miami private school is asking its teachers not to get the COVID-19 vaccine—and saying those who do must physically distance themselves from students.In a letter to faculty and staff sent last week and obtained by The New York Times, school co-founder Leila Centner reportedly requests that teachers who have already been vaccinated inform the school so they can be physically distanced from students. Teachers should tell the school if they get vaccinated before the end of the school year “as we cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students till more is known,” or wait until the school year is over to be vaccinated. Centner adds that teachers who receive the vaccine over the summer will not be allowed to return until clinical trials on the vaccines have finished. In a separate letter, sent to Centner Academy parents on Monday, Centner cites a false claim that “tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues” from being near people who have received the vaccine. “It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until more is known,” Centner writes.The Centner Academy, which serves pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students, prominently features a “Vaccine Policy” page on its website. The page says “we are proud that our happiness school does not mandate vaccines of any kind” and cites a number of dubious statistics claiming correlations between vaccinations and attention deficit disorder, asthma, and autism, among other issues. Centner, reached via text message, estimated that the school has “around 300” students as of the writing of this article. According to the Centner Academy website, the school charges up to $30,000 in yearly tuition. The school played host to anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last February, and early this month hosted a Zoom talk with pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, who is often cited by anti-vaccine advocates. Leila Centner also appeared with 9/11 truther Jason Shurka in a YouTube video posted earlier this month, where the two decried mask-wearing for children. The video also features a school staff member who tells the camera that masks cause oxygen deprivation, another disproven claim.Centner’s Instagram page is a swamp of disinformation. In one post, Centner seemingly claims that vaccines are part of a plot to decrease the world population. In a video interview she posted with Ohio osteopath Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Tenpenny makes the debunked claim that the Pfizer and Moderna shots can change your DNA.Asked about the letter sent to staff last week, Centner told The Daily Beast via text message that “the kid’s safety is my number one priority so I am simply being overly cautious.” She also claimed that “one of the side effects [of the vaccine] is death.”“What should be news,” Centner said, “is schools forcing students and teachers to take an experimental drug with known side effects.”According to The New York Times, Leila Centner and her husband, David Centner, a tech entrepreneur whose LinkedIn profile also describes him as a co-founder of the school, are prolific donors to both the Republican Party and the Trump re-election campaign.Centner Academy’s website says the school plans to expand in 2022 by adding a high school program. COVID-19 is still going strong in Florida, with the state reporting a positivity rate increase of 6.85 percent to 7.28 percent on Monday, with a total of 35,600 deaths.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kansas governor vetoes most bills in 17 years as Republicans push aggressive agenda

    Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed Republican-supported bills on taxes, financial literacy education and transgender rights, among others.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Sen. Josh Hawley wants to send $1,000 monthly checks to families with kids under 13 but provide less to single parents

    The Republican senator from Missouri would offer the same amount of federal cash regardless of the number of children but less to single parents.