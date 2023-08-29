APD and UNM police team up for weekend crime-busting operation

Aug. 28—A joint crime operation between the Albuquerque Police Department and University of New Mexico Police over the weekend resulted in numerous felony and misdemeanor arrests, along with the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

The operation was conducted in an effort to reduce crime in the UNM and Nob Hill area as students returned to class last week, according to a news release.

Danielle Silva, an APD spokesperson, said 15 felony and nine misdemeanor arrests were made, and 13 felony and nine misdemeanor warrants were cleared.

Law enforcement also issued seven misdemeanor citations, seized a firearm, 430 fentanyl pills, and nine grams of cocaine, the news release said.

Two vehicles were also seized by police and are currently awaiting search warrants, police said.

APD hosted an open house on Aug. 25 at the department's University-area substation, which became fully operational in March. It is located across from Isotopes Park, near the intersection of University and Avenida Cesar Chavez in Southeast Albuquerque.