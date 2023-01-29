APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant

Atlanta police has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning in downtown Atlanta.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Atlanta officials released photos and a video of a suspect believe to be involved in the fatal shooting.

The man is bald with a gray beard. He’s described wearing a black sweater, gray pants and walks with a ‘noticeable’ limp.

Anyone with information on the shooting or can identify the suspect seen the in the video or photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

Those providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

