APD: Video shows moment convicted felon caught with over 700 grams of cocaine during traffic stop

A 41-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop turned up illegal drugs.

An Atlanta police sergeant was conducting a traffic stop on Apr. 11 on Campbellton Road. Officials said the registration on the SUV came back suspended.

The registered owner of the SUV and the driver were identified as Craig Benning.

Authorities said Benning was on felony probation out of Georgia.

When the sergeant asked Benning if he was on felony probation, he told the sergeant no, but later admitted he was on probation for a previous trafficking charge.

Officials said due to Benning’s probation, his probation officer stated he had his 4th amendment waived. This allows police to search his car at any time with cause.

While Benning was detained, officers searched the SUV and reportedly found crack cocaine on the passenger side floorboard. Authorities later found cocaine in the glove box.

The total amount of drugs recovered was nearly 751 grams.

Benning was arrested and is charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and trafficking cocaine.

