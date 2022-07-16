APD update on wallet thefts

Jul. 15—Athens Police Department Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell provided an update Friday morning on a pair working to distract shoppers and steal wallets. On Tuesday, APD asked for the community's help to identify two suspects in the thefts. One of the suspects has been arrested.

"I think it is awesome how our law enforcement community works together to help each other fight criminals. I sent out information about this to multiple states and received a response from an investigator in Florida. Long story short, cooperation and teamwork from law enforcement partners in Florida and Alabama's State Bureau of Investigation lead to the positive identification of the female offender in this case. I obtained warrants for her arrest. She lives in Louisville, Ky.," Fussell said.

He added, "On another matter of the same nature — I worked a case back in February involving high dollar thefts and identity theft. The offender was identified after an extensive multi-state cooperative investigation. He was arrested in New York. We extradited him and booked him into the Limestone County Jail last night. He was boarding a flight to Jamaica when our partners in New York apprehended him. There is a belief among criminals that smaller communities like ours are easier targets. They incorrectly assume they cannot be identified or caught."

Anyone with information can call Athens Police at (256)-233-8700 or email Fussell at Kfussell@athensal.us.