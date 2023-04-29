APD warns of scams involving calls, strangers showing up at the door

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is warning the public of scams circulating in the area involving people posing as law enforcement and demanding money.

APD "has received calls of scammers posing as law enforcement officials," a news release states. "The callers are claiming that the victim has failed to appear for a jury duty date and that a warrant has been issued. These calls are being spoofed to look like they are coming from a law enforcement phone number. They are asking that the warrant be taken care of by paying a fee. Law enforcement agencies will not contact you and ask that a fine or warrant be handled by paying over the phone. Law enforcement officials will never ask that fines and warrants be paid by gift card or bit coin."

Another caller told officers that after receiving a call about their immigration status, a person showed up at their residence claiming to be an officer. This person convinced the victim that they could pay money to keep from being arrested and deported.

"Scammers can be very convincing at times; if they weren’t, they would not stay in business," APD says. "If you do happen to answer one of these calls, the best thing you can do is hang up. If you are unsure of the call and would like to get more information, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency. Just because the number calling you looks like an official number does not mean it is. Spoofing phone numbers has become very popular and can be easy to do. If someone shows up at your door that you don’t know, do not answer the door."

APD reminds citizens that it is always best to slow down during a situation like the ones described above, and ask yourself if the whole situation makes sense: "Once we have taken a few seconds to think about it, without the scammer continuing to talk to us, the situation becomes more clear and in most cases we can easily realize that this is a scam."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police alert public to scams over phone, in person