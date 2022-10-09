APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots

A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.

Officers located the woman who had been shot in the leg and transported her to a local hospital.

Based on the initial investigation, police learned the woman was a bystander when shots were fired by a different group of men.

Police are working to learn more about what may have started the shooting.

