APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix

Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix.

Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.

The woman told police she was approached in the parking lot by an unknown man. The suspect reportedly then flashed a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim gave him the keys and the suspect drove off in her car.

Officials said the victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Later Thursday afternoon, just before 1:30 p.m., officers recovered the stolen car from an undisclosed location.

The investigation is ongoing.

