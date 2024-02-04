APD: Woman shot dead, man arrested on murder charge early Saturday

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead by officers early Saturday and a suspect arrested.

According to APD, at about 2:25 a.m. Feb. 3, Amarillo officers were sent to the 4000 block of South Ong in reference to a 911 call from a person stating that a woman had just been shot. When officers arrived, Cecelia Rodriguez, 27, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The caller, Juan Antonio Salinas III, 26, was taken to the APD Homicide Unit and interviewed. He was subsequently arrested on a murder charge and booked into Randall County Detention Center.

APD said the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo homicide unit investigating woman's death Feb. 3 in South Ong