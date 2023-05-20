APD: Woman steals money of bank account wearing a wig, pretending to be someone else
Police told Channel 2 Action News a woman is wanted after she went to several Truist Banks and acted like she was someone else to steal money out of a person’s account.
APD provided Channel 2 Action News with surveillance photos from inside several different banks within the last month.
Atlanta police said the woman wore a wig impersonating someone else and was able to successfully withdraw money each time.
Anyone who may know who she is should call crime stoppers, at 404-577-8477.
