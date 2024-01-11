APD working to identify man accused of stealing DEA agent’s ID, credentials

Atlanta police say they are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle and stole a woman’s government credentials during the holidays.

Police say they were called to Lorenzo Drive around 3:35 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 26 to respond to a reported vehicle larceny.

When officers met with the victim, she told them an unknown man had broken into her vehicle on Christmas morning.

A preliminary investigation indicated that he entered the vehicle and took her ID and government credentials.

Officers later confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the victim is an active Drug Enforcement agent.

As a result, APD investigators notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security while they worked to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police say the investigation is highly active and ongoing.

To help in their search to identify the man, police released pictures of the suspect and issued a BOLO.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted online.

