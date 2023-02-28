APDNIU and FBI report busy year for narcotics investigations

Feb. 28—ASHTABULA — Throughout the past year, the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigation Unit (APDNIU) has seized narcotics, confiscated guns, garnered convictions, thwarted gang activity and more.

The NIU has grown to become a federal task force involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other agencies.

FBI Special Agent Charlie Sullivan and Lt. Michael Palinkas, commander of the APDNIU, were featured guests at City Council's Safety Forces Committee meeting held Monday morning at the Municipal Building.

"We are very impressed with the leadership of [Ashtabula Police] Chief Robert Stell and Lt. Palinkas," Sullivan said. "We look forward to continue working with the Ashtabula Police Department."

Sullivan explained the FBI has 56 field divisions covering the U.S., with Cleveland being the closest office to Ashtabula.

The Cleveland office ranks No. 23 in size, boasting 190 agents.

Since joining the APDNIU, the Cleveland office ranks No. 1 in gun seizures, Sullivan said.

Other statistics include: 50 arrests, 56 drug seizures, 32 guns confiscated, 24 indictments and 12 convictions, he said, noting not all of the indictments have gone through the court system.

"When convicted, most of the time it's a 10-year prison sentence," he said.

City Council Vice President Michael Speelman congratulated the FBI and APDNIU for their good work.

"You guys are getting the bad people off the streets," he said. "It's good to see it."

Sullivan also praised City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper for her work and cooperation with the task force.

In other business, Stell gave his monthly report for January, which totaled 1,206 calls for service; 270 reports; 71 adult traffic arrests; 25 adult arrests; 3 juvenile arrests and 14 crash reports.

"There was nothing unusual," he said. "May through September are our busiest times."

Stell also reported that donations have been coming in for the Safety Town program, slated for this summer for children entering kindergarten in August.

Story continues

The APD and the Ashtabula Fire Department are partnering to recommence Safety Town at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.

Safety Town is a one-week course that focuses on teaching children safe practices at school and at home. The curriculum includes bicycle, pedestrian, school bus, fire, gun and seat belt safety. They'll also learn about calling 911 and stranger danger.

The popular program uses a realistic, child-sized town designed to provide hands-on learning.

"The buildings are done," Stell said. "We are moving forward."