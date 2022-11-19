APEC pledges to boost trade as geopolitical rifts hijack regional summits

Poppy McPherson and Panu Wongcha-um
·4 min read

By Poppy McPherson and Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Leaders of the 21-member APEC bloc pledged on Saturday to boost trade and do more to tackle other economic challenges, wrapping up the last of three summits in the region in a week that have been overshadowed by intense geopolitical rivalry.

The summits have been attended by global leaders, and the talks have often been disrupted by friction spilling over from the war in Ukraine as well as flashpoints such as the Taiwan strait and the Korean peninsula.

A Southeast Asian summit that included China, Japan and the United States was held in Cambodia, while the Group of 20 (G20) major economies met on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The APEC meeting was interrupted on Friday when Vice President Kamala Harris, who is heading the U.S. delegation, called an emergency gathering of allies on the sidelines to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.

On Saturday, Thai Prime Minister and APEC chair Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to bring the focus back to economic issues and said APEC made "significant progress" by agreeing a multi-year work plan for a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP).

An APEC leaders' declaration said the group would uphold and further strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system, but also recognised more intensive efforts were needed to address challenges like rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters.

"This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy," said the declaration, which said most members strongly condemned the war.

At the G20 meeting in Indonesia, members unanimously adopted a declaration that said most members condemned the Ukraine war but also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.

The APEC leaders echoed the G20 declaration as they referred to U.N. resolutions that deplore Russia's aggression and demand its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine, but also noted a variety of opinions.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognising that APEC is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the bloc said.

Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov is representing him at APEC.

'BRAZEN VIOLATION'

The U.S. city of San Francisco will host the next APEC summit and Prime Minister Prayuth handed over the chair to Vice President Harris at a ceremony.

"We are ready to conduct a seamless cooperation with them," he said, while presenting Harris with a "chalom", a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts in Thailand.

A day earlier, North Korea's missile test just an hour before the APEC forum was inaugurated prompted Harris to call an emergency meeting with leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand.

"This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," Harris said.

Friday's launch came after U.S. President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday in Bali and said Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of resuming nuclear testing, while adding that it was unclear whether China would be able to sway Pyongyang.

Harris briefly met Xi on Saturday, a White House official said, adding that she had emphasised the importance to "maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries."

Ties between the superpowers have been strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea.

Xi attended both the G20 and APEC summits and held a flurry of bilateral meetings, marking a return of the leader to the main stage of global diplomacy after China's long spell of COVID isolation.

Warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a focus for competition between Beijing and Washington, Xi said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific was no one's backyard and should not become an arena of big-power rivalry,

"No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times," he told a business event linked to the APEC summit.

Set up to promote economic integration, APEC's members account for 38% of the global population, and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.

Campaigners are keen to see leaders address issues such as food insecurity, surging inflation, climate change and human rights.

A reminder of grassroots demands came as Thai pro-democracy protesters clashed with police on Friday who responded by firing rubber bullets about 10 km (6 miles) from the central Bangkok summit venue.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson and Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site

    North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site, attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju, their “beloved daughter” and other officials the previous day. It’s the first time for North Korea’s state media to mention the daughter or publicize her photos.

  • Chris Hemsworth on 'Furiosa' and how 'Limitless' changed his outlook

    When Chris Hemsworth signed on for Limitless, a new docuseries meant to explore the furthest reaches of human longevity and experience, he didn't expect to get some crucial news regarding his own lifespan. Then, during a blood test meant to examine his various genetic markers and predispositions, that's exactly what happened. As part of shooting Limitless, Hemsworth was supposed to get a full battery of genetic testing done so he could learn things about his own future health prospects, never ex

  • Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

    Chris Hemsworth revealed he is taking "a good chunk of time off" from work to spend with his family. Learn what "triggered" the actor to make this decision.

  • UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. “Negotiations went all through the night," said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a ⁠⁠look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”

  • Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

    A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal.

  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

    Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel commented on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's suspicion of DUI arrest Friday morning in a press conference.

  • North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance

    North Korea's leader stood hand-in-hand with the girl during a ballistic missile test on Friday.

  • Kazakhstan holds snap presidential vote after turbulent year

    Kazakhstan's president, who faced a bloody outburst of unrest early this year and then moved to marginalize some of the Central Asian country's longtime powerful figures, appears certain to win a new term against little-known challengers in a snap election on Sunday. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev, apparently confident of holding a strong advantage, stayed away from a nationally televised election debate.

  • The Cult-Favorite & Oprah-Approved Always Pan Is Discounted for Nordstrom's Epic Black Friday Sale — But It Won’t Last Long

    Sometimes it can get overwhelming having over a dozen kitchen tools to find throughout your kitchen for one dinner. If you’ve got no fewer than three burners going at once, you should continue reading, because we have a way to streamline your cooking process. But this phenomenon can be a thing of the past with […]

  • Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

    Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the APEC summit in Bangkok, a police official in charge of the event's security taskforce said. About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police, Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10 km (6 miles) from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group are meeting. Videos on social media showed protesters trying to overturn a police car, throwing projectiles and charging at police, while officers in riot gear advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.

  • Left Right Center: Colorado analysts reflect on developments in upcoming campaign 2024 race

    Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with democratic analyst Mike Dino and republican analyst Dick Wadhams about Former President Donald Trump's announcement that he's running for president and whether Colorado Gov. Jared Polis might get in in the race.

  • What Is Ether (ETH), the Cryptocurrency of Ethereum Apps?

    Ethereum and ether are not the same, regardless of what you've heard. Learn the differences and what each one's function is.

  • China’s Xi Stacks Government With Science and Tech Experts Amid Rivalry With U.S.

    The number of people with backgrounds in aerospace, artificial intelligence and other strategically important areas among the Chinese Communist Party elite has more than doubled to nearly 40%.

  • Oklahoma to execute death row inmate Richard Fairchild on Thursday

    Oklahoma to execute death row inmate Richard Fairchild on Thursday

  • Pelosi leaves way for a new era of leadersip

    The day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats, ushering in a new era of Democratic leadership after Pelosi. (Nov. 18)

  • North Korea missile lands nearly 1,000 miles off Japanese waters

    North Korean officials said they test fired one of most powerful missiles yet.

  • Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low 43% Discount After FTX Crisis

    GBTC is trading at a major discount to Bitcoin, removing the appeal of the prominent investment vehicle.

  • ‘Made in China’ exclusion policy at exchanges would hurt families

    An amendment in the fiscal 2023 defense policy bill would prohibit military exchanges and commissaries from selling items that were made in China.

  • North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested the Hwasong-17 ICBM on Friday a day after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its regional security presence including nuclear assets. Attending the site with his daughter for the first time, Kim said threats from the United States and its allies pursing a hostile policy prompted his country to "substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence."

  • North Korea’s Kim Reveals Daughter to Public at ICBM Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile and brought along his daughter, whose first official appearance in state media gave a hint of succession plans in the Cold War’s last continuous family dynasty.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayQatar Bans Alc