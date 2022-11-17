APEC host Thailand's budding marijuana industry faces backlash

Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat
·2 min read

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Near the grand conference halls in central Bangkok where Asian leaders will meet this week, a plethora of marijuana shops - the Thai capital's newest tourist draw - were bustling despite a controversy that threatens the growing sector.

Since Thailand decriminalised cannabis this year shops selling homegrown and imported strains, pre-rolled joints and gummies sprang up rapidly.

New cafes with names such as MagicLeaf and High Society are located just minutes from the meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

But the proliferation of such businesses has sparked a backlash from some politicians and doctors who say the change was pushed through without regulation and are now calling for tougher rules, or even a new ban.

A cannabis regulation bill to govern cultivation, sale, and consumption has been delayed in parliament, causing confusion over just aspects will be legal.

"We’re in a vacuum," one senator, Somchai Sawangkarn, told a domestic broadcaster on Wednesday, adding that announcements by the health ministry had not curbed recreational use.

Southeast Asia has strict laws prohibiting the sale and use of most drugs, but Thailand became a major exception in June, when it dropped cannabis from its list of narcotics.

The move was spearheaded by health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who framed marijuana as a cash crop for farmers and championed its medical use, but recreational use exploded.

Authorities later rushed through piecemeal updates to the regulation clarifying that cannabis could not be sold to children or near schools and temples.

‘SUPER HIGH’ PROFITS

Netnapa Singathit had a smoking room for a short while after opening her RG420 cannabis store in central Bangkok, but she switched to serving drinks after authorities banned such rooms.

She called for regulation that standardises quality, adding, "We are concerned about operators who are not compliant, and customers end up with bad products."

Recent weeks have brought a wave of news reports about hospitalisations and use by children.

The president of Thailand's association of forensic physicians, Smith Srisont, petitioned a court last week to re-list it as a narcotic.

"It was wrong to not have governing laws before unlocking cannabis ... it is not being used medically, but recreationally," he told reporters.

Yet with major profits to be had, many business owners are relaxed about coming changes. Anutin has ruled out recriminalisation, but supports greater regulation.

Akira Wongwan, the chief executive of a medical cannabis business, Adam Group, said profit margins for recreational cannabis were "super high".

The sector could be worth $1.2 billion by 2025, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has estimated.

"Most people still think at least they can get the profits now, even if regulations change," said Akira.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Poppy McPherson and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Artemis rocketship on course for moon after epic launch

    The U.S. space agency's much-delayed and highly anticipated launch from Florida kicked off Apollo's successor program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars. The 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT), piercing the blackness over Cape Canaveral with a reddish-orange tail of fire as crowds of spectators cheered and screamed. About 90 minutes later, the rocket's upper stage propelled the Orion capsule out of Earth orbit and on its trajectory to the moon, NASA said.

  • Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end

    American game developer Blizzard Entertainment said Thursday that it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements with Chinese games company NetEase end, sending NetEase’s shares tumbling. Blizzard, which partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China, said in a statement the two companies did not reach a deal to renew the agreements “that is consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees.”

  • Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted

    Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms

  • Euro Skeptics Want Proof Its Rally Goes Beyond the Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors caught off-guard by the euro’s sharp recovery from a two-decade low remain skeptical the rally has legs.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsHelped by a massive selloff

  • Lawmakers debate decriminalizing marijuana at federal level

    Recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of the states in the U.S., but it remains illegal at the federal level.

  • Congress sends first weed bill to Biden

    Passage of the legislation signaled a new era in federal cannabis policy: It’s the first standalone marijuana-related bill approved by both chambers of Congress.

  • Analyst Report: Philip Morris Intl In

    Philip Morris International manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories outside the U.S. PMI has invested more than $9 billion to develop and commercialize smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. As of December 31, 2021, PM's smoke-free products were available for sale in 71 markets. Philip Morris International was spun off from Altria in 2008. The company has 69,600 employees.

  • Smoking marijuana can raise risk of lung disease, chest scans indicate

    What are effects of smoking marijuana on the lungs? Marijuana could cause a type of emphysema more than tobacco smoking, new study finds.

  • Cannabis ‘may be worse than tobacco smoke for the lungs’

    he researchers compared cannabis smokers, tobacco-only smokers and non-smokers - and found that airway inflammation and emphysema are more common in people who smoke cannabis.

  • Is Cigarette Smoke Less Harmful Than Marijuana Smoke?

    CBD, the form of the plant that does not get you high, has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, prevent relapses into drug and alcohol addiction, treat anxiety disorders, treat gastrointestinal disorders, prevent seizures, and fight cancer. While the authors of the study admit that "the long-term effects of inhaled marijuana on human airways and lung parenchyma are unknown," they also say the perception that marijuana smoke is less lethal than cigarette smoke "might not be true." The study followed 56 marijuana smokers and 90 participants who didn't smoke marijuana.

  • Troubling trend: Move over cigarettes and vape pens, teens are reaching for a new form of nicotine

    From lozenges to gums to pouches meant to be jammed in the mouth like chaw, nicotine has found its way into a variety of discrete delivery systems -- and a new study finds kids gravitating towards these products.

  • Marijuana smokers could be at more risk for emphysema than cigarette smokers: Study

    Researchers from Ottawa Hospital General studied approximately 150 lung scans from marijuana smokers, tobacco-only smokers and nonsmokers.