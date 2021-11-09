APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

New Zealand is hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader's meeting on Saturday. Continued outbreaks of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions have confined the meeting to the virtual realm for a second straight year.

As usual, the 21 APEC members will be seeking areas where members can cooperate on easing barriers to trade and economic growth instead of trying to settle longstanding feuds.

The focus will be on “charting a path to recovery out of this once-in-a-century crisis,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, host of the leader’s meeting, said in a statement.

In all, APEC members account for nearly 3 billion people and about 60% of the world’s GDP. They span the Pacific rim, from Chile to Russia to Thailand to Australia.

Officials say they’ve made significant progress during some 340 preliminary meetings. APEC members have agreed to reduce or eliminate many tariffs and border holdups on vaccines, masks and other medical products important to fighting the coronavirus, said Vangelis Vitalis, chair of the Senior Officials’ Meeting.

But big power frictions are the inevitable backdrop for the closed door summit meetings of APEC, which as an economic forum includes both Hong Kong and Taiwan in addition to communist-ruled mainland China.

Both Taiwan and China have put in applications to join a Pacific Rim trade group, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, with Beijing saying it will block Taiwan’s bid on the basis that the democratically governed island refuses to accept that it’s part of China.

Stephen Hoadley, an associate professor of politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, said Biden will be looking to reverse the course set by predecessor Donald Trump, who spurned regional trade deals with his America First foreign policy approach.

Since Biden has taken office, Washington has shifted back to a more internationalist approach to trade liberalization, supporting global and regional efforts such as the rules-making World Trade Organization.

However, Biden has kept most trade, technology and investment restrictions that Trump imposed on Chinese exports and companies in place while also moving to counter Beijing's sway in the region.

One such effort is a recent new defense agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. that raised eyebrows because it did not include New Zealand or other U.S. allies. The development of nuclear submarines is a major part of the new defense arrangement, and New Zealand has a longstanding nuclear-free policy.

Hoadley said the China-U.S. rivalry can be seen even in the way they describe the region, with China calling it the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. having switched years ago to calling it the Indo-Pacific, to include the democratic counterweight of India — which is not an APEC member.

Apart from the geopolitical tensions simmering at all times, the pandemic has added to uncertainty in a region that has long been viewed as an increasingly important engine of global growth.

Many economies are still struggling to emerge from the downturns that hit the region hard in 2020, stalling travel and many other activities. Prolonged outbreaks of COVID-19 infections, slow progress in vaccinations and other disruptions both to manufacturing and shipping have added to uncertainty and dragged millions of the region's most vulnerable people back into poverty.

“Unfortunately, too, there's been rising protectionism around the globe, and that has also made for an incredibly challenging environment for us to be operating in,” Vitalis said during a media briefing.

He said there are areas of common ground, including improving environmental sustainability, and enhancing the untapped potential of Indigenous groups.

New Zealand's Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said Tuesday that APEC should send a powerful message to the world ahead of a World Trade Organization meeting.

“We are facing the biggest economic shock in 75 years. We know that trade will be a strong driver in our recovery. We absolutely cannot afford to turn our attention away from an institution that has underpinned APEC’s work since its inception," O'Connor said.

Ahead of the main leader’s meeting APEC will host a youth summit and its usual CEO summit featuring addresses by leaders and a keynote speech by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a dialogue on how the pandemic has changed the world.

The pandemic APEC meetings lack the pomp and glamor of past in-person gatherings. No fancy shirts or gala balls. New Zealand made the decision last year to switch to a virtual summit. Malaysia also opted to host the 2020 APEC leader's meeting online due to the pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

    European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms. While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the risks posed by tech companies largely headquartered in Silicon Valley or elsewhere in the U.S.

  • Technology is transforming global treaties

    Climate change, biodiversity, human rights, refugees, labor, shipping, transnational crime and fisheries are among the fields governed by global treaties, which count most countries -- the U.S.-included -- among their members. Treaties are central to global governance, underpinning most U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, for instance. To meet this challenge, across dozens of treaties, research communities are marshalling new technologies to produce fertile ecosystems delivering untold levels of data and knowledge on underlying conditions and results measurement.

  • Contenders to take charge at Aston Villa, Norwich

    Both Aston Villa and Norwich City are searching for a new manager and a lot of the same names are reportedly in the mix

  • Returning to ruined city, Libyan family struggles to rebuild

    Displaced for years by war, the Mokhtar family is set on reoccupying their home in Libya's ruined city of Sirte but bitter that they are repairing the shell-cratered apartment with almost no help. The central coastal city, once home to 80,000, was smashed repeatedly as it passed from one side to another in the decade of violence since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. "I am in utter despair," Mognaiah Mokhtar said at the bullet-pocked building where she was working with her husband Abdallah.

  • Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim's parents

    Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents. Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee athlete who competed at the 2012 Olympics, has been eligible for parole since July after he was convicted of murder for shooting model Reva Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 and ultimately sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

  • Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

    Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs.

  • U.S. charges Ukrainian and Russian in major ransomware spree, seizes $6 million

    The U.S. Justice Department charged a Ukraine national and a Russian in one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets, court filings showed on Monday. The latest U.S. actions follow a slew of measures taken to combat a surge in ransomware that has struck several big companies, including an attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the United States that crippled fuel delivery for several days. An indictment accused Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was arrested in Poland last month, of breaking into Florida software provider Kaseya over the July 4 weekend.

  • Fact check: False YouTube video promises $10,000 to 'detain' Pope Francis

    The purported arrest warrant for Pope Francis isn't real because the court supposedly issuing it does not exist.

  • Australia announces policy to boost electric car sales

    Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the price of the technology would reduce in time and offered no subsidies to buyers of electric cars. “The costs of technology are coming down, and that means the choices available to Australians and right around the world are becoming more accessible, so our plans are all about supporting those choices,” Morrison said.

  • People fleeing Ethiopia allege attacks, forced conscription

    A new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against ethnic Tigrayans in an area of Ethiopia now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, people fleeing over the border to Sudan tell The Associated Press as the yearlong war intensifies. Urgent diplomatic meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael in an attempt to calm the fighting have found a small “window of opportunity" as the rival sides agreed a political solution through dialogue was required, African Union envoy Olesegun Obasanjo said in briefings Monday. The State Department said U.S. envoy Jeffrey Feltman saw a window to act with Obasanjo and was meeting with him in Ethiopia's capital Monday night.

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

    Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the siege and strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Thompson said the committee had issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.

  • Opinion: Ohio students need the truth in education, not censorship

    Censoring truth in education limits the ability of Ohio’s children to develop the critical thinking skills necessary to succeed in school and out in the real world.

  • Second half of Washington's season a referendum on Heinicke

    Washington is halfway through the season but nowhere closer to figuring out its future at quarterback. Ron Rivera knows better than anyone else. “The one thing right now that really is probably the hardest thing for us to figure out is, do we have a franchise quarterback right now?” he said.

  • U.S. Republicans renew push to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    A group of U.S. Senate Republicans said on Monday they had introduced legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline that opponents believe would be harmful to U.S. allies in Europe. The six lawmakers, led by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, offered the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a sweeping defense policy bill that is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this year reached an agreement that allows the pipeline that will take Russian gas to Germany to proceed.

  • Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 rules

    New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in unprecedented security measures, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament. While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages like "Freedom" and "Kiwis are not lab rats" and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions.

  • British Royals Can't Stop Talking About Biden's Alleged Gas Leak | Pfizer May Have A Covid Cure

    President Biden's infrastructure bill was approved by Congress late last week, but today he's trending for all the wrong reasons. In brighter news, Pfizer's new pill to treat Covid-19 appears to cut hospitalization by 90%. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • McConnell says he wants Republican 2022 focus on the future, not Trump

    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections should focus on the alleged misdeeds of Democrats rather than on former President Donald Trump, saying the campaign should not be "about the past." At an appearance in Covington, Kentucky, the top Senate Republican said his party's strong showing in elections in Virginia, New Jersey and other states last week demonstrated voter concerns about the direction of the country under President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress. "The key to ’22 is to have a discussion with the American people about how they feel about the new administration and the Democratic Congress and what they're doing," said McConnell, who argued that voters reject the $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change legislation that Democrats are now trying to pass in the House of Representatives and Senate.

  • 33-year-old Milwaukee man arrested in connection with shooting of three Wauwatosa police officers Saturday night

    A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and injuring three Wauwatosa police officers at a Radisson Hotel in Wauwatosa over the weekend.

  • Here comes the travel boom

    Macy's Herald Square gives a hearty welcome back to its international friends.

  • Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said his party 'blew the timing' on the infrastructure and social spending bills, contributing to the party's loss in VA governor race

    Democrats saw election day losses in Virginia after Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House for months before passing on Friday.