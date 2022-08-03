Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shareholders have earned a 29% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) share price has soared 113% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 23% in about a month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Apellis Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 83% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 29% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Apellis Pharmaceuticals is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 13% in the last year, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' returns haven't been too far from the market return of -12%. Over the last three years, shareholders booked a gain of 29% per year - better than the last year, that's for sure!. It could be worth doing some further research, because it may be that the long term future remains bright (and the lower share price an opportunity). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Apellis Pharmaceuticals .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

